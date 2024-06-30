Seven nations call for citizens to leave Lebanon over war fears

ISTANBUL: Seven countries have called on their nationals to leave Lebanon amid growing fears of a war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Additionally, five more countries have advised their citizens to refrain from travelling to Lebanon, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Saudi Embassy in Beirut urged Saturday its citizens currently in Lebanon “to depart the Lebanese territory immediately” and emphasised the necessity for them “to stay in touch with the embassy in case of any emergencies.”

Australia on Friday “strongly advised” its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, citing the extremely volatile security situation. Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Australians in Lebanon to leave immediately while commercial flights are still available.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry on X urged its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and those who live there to leave as commercial flights are still operating.

German Foreign Ministry also issued a travel warning and asked its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country, emphasizing that “the situation at the border between Israel and Lebanon is very tense.”

The Canadian government also urged its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country amid an escalation of tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“The safety and security of Canadians at home and abroad is Canada’s top priority,“ Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement on Tuesday.

North Macedonia also asked its citizens on Sunday to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the worsening security situation there.

The warning came after Kuwait urged its citizens on June 22 to avoid travel to Lebanon and those inside the country to leave as soon as possible “given the security situation taking place in the region.”

In related developments, the US Embassy in Beirut advised against travel to border areas with Israel and Syria, the UK strongly advised against all travel, and the Russian Ambassador urged Russians to wait until the situation calms down.

The Irish Foreign Ministry advised against travel to certain areas, and Jordan strongly advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon. - Bernama, Anadolu