Employers, employees urged to take safety measures amid weather changes

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers and employees must remain vigilant regarding the country’s changing weather patterns to implement preventative measures which reduce workplace accidents and illnesses.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) vice-chairman Manivanan Gowin said employers should implement comprehensive preventative measures to address the risks associated with weather changes, while employees must be proactive in protecting themselves from accidents and diseases during extreme heat or continuous rain.

“Previously, workers faced heatwaves, which could cause heat stress, and now they will face different challenges as the La Nina phenomenon is expected to affect the country, starting this month (July),” he said in a statement, here, today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently forecast that La Nina is expected to bring wetter conditions between July and September, usually peaking towards the end of the year and continuing into early next year.

Based on previous cases, Manivanan said among the risks faced in open workplaces during heavy rains, were landslides and floods, with dengue fever cases also on the rise due to stagnant water, while areas hit by floods faced risks of diseases such as cholera, leptospirosis and diarrhoea.

Therefore, he suggested that employers and employees adopt the Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Risk Control (HIRARC) approach, widely used across industries, to prevent accidents.

“During the rainy season, for instance, additional risks such as slipping and falling can occur. Employers and employees must identify and mitigate such risks by installing anti-slip flooring, ensuring proper drainage and providing specific occupational safety and health (OSH) training, and the HIRARC process can help ensure workplace safety, even during adverse weather conditions,” he said.

He said that NIOSH offered consultation services and has the expertise to help employers identify and reduce weather-related risks, and the solutions provided will be tailored to each workplace, and adhere to best practices for each weather condition.

NIOSH is also ready to provide advice and consultation to help employers meet their responsibilities, as stipulated under the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, which came into effect on June 1, he added.

“One of the significant changes in the amended law is the tenfold increase in penalties, from RM50,000 to RM500,000, for those who violate the legislation.

“It demonstrates that the MADANI Government, under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, through the Ministry of Human Resources, is taking workers’ safety, health and welfare issues seriously,” he said.

Manivanan emphasised NIOSH’s commitment to enhancing national OSH standards amidst global climate changes, and the associated risks of extreme heat and heavy rainfall.