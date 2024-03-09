Enforcement officer among six men remanded over bribery

KOTA BHARU: Six men, including an enforcement officer from a government department, have been remanded for five days from today to assist in investigations into cases of corruption.

Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri issued the order to remand all of them, aged in their 50s, to facilitate investigation under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The men were arrested at the MACC office here between 2 pm and 5 pm yesterday.

They are suspected of soliciting and receiving monthly bribes ranging between RM5,000 and RM10,000 as an inducement not to act against the smuggling of goods.