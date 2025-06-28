Only platform providers can block social media content, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Only social media platform providers have the authority to block or remove content and accounts, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today. The government cannot instruct platforms to take such actions unless the content violates the law.

“When content or an account is blocked, it means the platform acknowledges the breach of existing laws,” Fahmi said during a press conference after launching the Nadi Aspirasi Nasional Bersama Anak Muda (NANBA) programme.

From January 1 to June 27, social media platforms removed 173,642 pieces of content. Over 90,000 (51%) involved online gambling, while more than 43,000 were scam-related. The rest were linked to other illegal activities.

Facebook had the highest number of gambling and scam ads, followed by TikTok. Telegram was the weakest in handling scam content, removing only half of flagged posts.

“Telegram representatives will meet MCMC this week to discuss scams, gambling, child exploitation, and copyright violations,” Fahmi said. He noted Telegram’s small team of around 50 staff managing over a billion users.

The NANBA programme, meaning ‘friend’ in Tamil, strengthens government engagement with the Indian community, especially youth. It enhances two-way communication on policies, initiatives, and opportunities.