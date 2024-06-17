Ensure dakwah content based on authentic sources, preachers told

SEREMBAN: Religious speakers or preachers in this country are advised to ensure that the content of their dakwah is based on accurate and authentic sources in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said this is crucial to prevent confusion among the public regarding an issue.

“We understand their intention to encourage people to engage in ibadah, but goodness can only be conveyed with pure truth, not with inaccurate or false information. Therefore, I hope preachers will convey goodness using authentic sources.

“We want to ensure the quality and delivery (of dakwah) are based on sources accepted by Ahli Sunnah Wal-Jamaah and the discipline of the knowledge itself,” he told Bernama after attending the Qurban with the Community Aidiladha programme here today.

He was asked to comment on the actions of a preacher who was alleged to have used unauthenticated hadiths while hosting a television programme recently.

Zulkifli mentioned that his department always adopts a harmonious approach by holding discussion sessions and engaging with religious teachers and preachers to provide advice on certain matters.

Meanwhile, he said today’s programme is a community activity that should be continued to strengthen bonds within the local community.

“Alhamdulillah, we sacrificed seven cows here... In this digital era, many of us are focused on our gadgets, so such gotong-royong activities provide opportunities for face-to-face interactions,” he said.