Ensuring well-being of children in childcare centres

PETALING JAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has called on all babysitters, managers and supervisors at childcare centres to undergo the Permata Early Childhood Care and Education Course under the Social Welfare Department as mandated since Jan 1, 2013.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri told theSun that undergoing the course is required before they can work in childcare centres as the training ensures that minimum standards are met.

“The training helps to address the comprehensive development, safety and well-being of children and aims to reduce the frequency of accidents and fatalities among children at such centres, as often reported in the media.

“Childcare training and early childhood education are crucial for ensuring competency and quality care at childcare centres in the country.”

Nancy said babysitters who attend the course would also be trained to carry out physical examinations on children as soon as their parents drop them off at the centres.

She added that this would help ascertain if they had suffered any physical injuries before arriving.

“As of May, 3,023 childcare centres in Malaysia have been approved by the Social Welfare Department,” she said, adding that each year, at least 1,000 children in the country are reported as victims of abuse and neglect.”

She said due to the alarming numbers, the ministry endorsed a national child protection and advocacy programme called “Love Children” in collaboration with the Education Ministry, police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to increase children’s awareness of abuse and neglect, and their rights.

“The Child Development Department (CDD) aims to implement the awareness programme in 300 schools this year so that children can protect themselves if their safety is threatened. The programme has been implemented in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Malacca, Johor and Penang thus far.”

Nancy said individuals who notice children being neglected can contact its Kasih Hotline at 15999 or WhatsApp the ministry at 012-2615999.

“The CDD has also implemented a career service advocacy programme in all states apart from providing knowledge about regulations and minimum standards for childcare centres and child safety guidelines and procedures.

“Through the programme, the department has striven to ensure that childcare centre operators provide children under their care the best benefits through the services provided.

“The department also encourages communities to help implement the various prevention, protection, development and participation programmes for children at the local level.”

She said the ministry has always taken the initiative to curb cases of child abuse at childcare centres by taking proactive and effective measures through continuous monitoring and advocacy.

Nancy said the ministry has carried out various initiatives and programmes and welcomes cooperation from government and private agencies, NGOs and the local community to curb child abuse and neglect cases.