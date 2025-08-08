King arrives in Kazan for second segment of state visit to Russia

KAZAN: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, arrived in Kazan today for the second segment of his state visit to Russia.

The special plane carrying Sultan Ibrahim touched down at the Kazan International Airport at 10.15 am.

Present to welcome His Majesty was the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

Tartastan Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Korobchenko and Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov were in attendance.

In a traditional welcoming gesture, three girls in Tatar national costume presented His Majesty with bread and chak-chak – a traditional Tatar dessert.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim was accorded a ceremonial sending-off ceremony at the Vnukovo-2 Airport in Moscow.

This afternoon, the King is expected to receive an audience from Minnikhanov at the Kazan Kremlin Presidential Palace.

Sultan Ibrahim is in Russia for a state visit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. - Bernama