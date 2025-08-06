  1. Spotlight

Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA) : A Strategic Platform Quietly Transforming the Future of Malaysian SMEs

WHILE many perceive business awards as mere ceremonies of recognition, the Lang International Corporate Titan Awards (LICTA) is reshaping that narrative by positioning itself as a powerful business platform connecting Malaysian entrepreneurs to policy-makers, government resources, and elite influence circles.

For many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), LICTA has become more than a trophy — it is a strategic launchpad for visibility, credibility, and growth.

A Business Award with Government Roots

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Game Changer Foundation (incorporated under the Prime Minister’s Department) and the Global Entrepreneur Development Cooperative (registered under the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development), LICTA is gaining recognition as a national-level business empowerment initiative.

The platform is structured not just to celebrate achievement, but to enable business elevation through strategic government engagement, funding facilitation, and curated networking with policy influencers.

“It’s one of the best business decisions we’ve ever made,” shared a group of LICTA recipients.

Backed by national leaders, proof of LICTA’s credibility and government endorsement

Positioning Entrepreneurs Where It Matters

Each LICTA award is customised to reflect the recipient’s core expertise — such as Excellent Supplier of Fertiliser Products, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, or AI-Driven Business Solutions Trailblazer.

This tailored approach turns the award into more than a symbol — it becomes a brand positioning tool, designed to make businesses stand out in their industries and attract high-level opportunities.

Many distinguished national leaders and business elites, such as Tan Sri Abdul Latif, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Tun Michael Chen, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, Tan Sri Fuzi Harun & etc were honored on this premier hub.

Accessing Government Without Connections

One of LICTA’s core values is its commitment to bridging the gap between SMEs and government opportunities. Many SMEs in Malaysia miss out on soft loans, tax incentives, or policy engagement — not due to eligibility, but due to lack of awareness or access.

LICTA addresses this issue directly by offering qualifying businesses access to:

Closed-door dialogues with ministries and government agencies

Private roundtables at Parliament and state-level offices

Direct channels to institutions such as SME Bank, EXIM Bank, MARA, SJPP, MyIPO, SME Corp and etc.

Strategic support for navigating low-interest financing, tax incentives, special licenses, honorary official title, grant and etc.

“You don’t need insider connections — just credible merit,”

Multiple government-established entrepreneur development agencies, such as SME Corp, MARA, FINAS, SKM, SME Bank, EXIM Bank, MDEC, SJPP, PERNAS, MyIPO & etc were honored on this premier hub.

Real Mentors, Not Salespeople

In a business environment saturated with self-proclaimed “gurus” and overpriced programmes, LICTA takes a practical, non-commercial approach.

The platform does not sell courses or promote products. Instead, it connects awardees with real business experts and industry leaders to provide one-on-one strategic advice in key areas such as funding, operations, branding, AI adoption, and digital transformation.

“They didn’t just identify our company’s bottlenecks — they gave us workable solutions that made a difference,” said another recipient.

Many GLCs, MNCs and PLCs were honored at this premier hub.

Entering Circles That Matter

Beyond access to ministries and agencies, LICTA also facilitates entry into high-level business and diplomatic circles. Through ongoing collaborations with state palaces, federal institutions, and foreign embassies, the platform regularly hosts exclusive, invite-only business exchanges with decision-makers and dignitaries.

These engagements provide visibility and relationship-building opportunities that are often out of reach for SMEs — until now.

The premier hub, empowering entrepreneurs for limitless success

Designed for Businesses at Every Stage

To cater to entrepreneurs at different growth levels, LICTA offers targeted categories such as:

Outstanding Potential Award — Designed for micro and startup enterprises, with mentorship on business modelling, grant applications, and market entry

Executive Vanguard Leadership Award — Recognising leaders who drive innovation and long-term transformation within their sectors

These awards are not only symbolic — they are linked to continued support and resource-matching after the recognition ceremony.

    LICTA Selection Committee Chairman Kolonel Bersekutu (PA) Dato’ Lee Chee Weng (left) and LICTA Secretariat Chairman Datuk Abang Sallehuddin Abg. Shokeran (right).
    The Chairman of SME Corp personally presented grants totaling approximately three million Ringgit to LICTA’s winners to support their brand promotion, digitalization, and automation transformation goals.
    Draws significant attention from major official media

Screening Now Open for the Next Cohort

According to the organisers, evaluation for the next group of awardees is currently ongoing, and qualified companies are encouraged to apply early to maximise support opportunities.

“LICTA is not just an award; it’s an access point — to people, to capital, and to credibility,” said the organising committee.

LICTA’s periodic government visits receive top-tier receptions - proof of strong recognition

How to Apply or Learn More

Business owners interested in the Lang International Corporate Titan Awards may contact the organising team for qualification review or nomination details:

WhatsApp: +6012-813 9168 / +6012-979 0464

Social Media: Search “Lang International Corporate titan Awards (LICTA)” on Facebook, YouTube, or Website https://www.langawards.com/

Don’t just watch others move ahead — step into the right platform, and grow where you’re meant to lead.

The government values LICTA, shown by its support and the top official personally receiving every visit.