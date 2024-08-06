Escape foiled as 15 immigrants nabbed in Penang

KEPALA BATAS: The attempt of desperate foreign workers to escape a raid mounted by the Immigration Department (JIM) failed when 15 of them were arrested at a construction site in Bertam here.

In a statement, JIM said those arrested were of Indonesian, Myanmar, and Bangladeshi nationalities, aged between 25 and 45 years old.

“It was raining heavily during the operation, and as soon as they realised the immigration authorities were upon them, they ran helter-skelter. However, the enforcement officers managed to apprehend 15 foreigners who lived in a shared house at the construction site.

“Preliminary checks found that they did not have valid travel documents with some even over-staying in the country,“ read the statement.

Forty foreigners were inspected during the operation, and further investigations will be carried out on all those detained, including the premises owner, under the Immigration Act 1959/1963.