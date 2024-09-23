Establishment of cyber security academy to address pressing need for experts - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: A cyber security academy, coordinated by CyberSecurity Malaysia, will be established to address the urgent needs of semiconductor and electronics companies.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that there is a pressing need for cybersecurity experts, with over 26,009 vacancies in the field.

“The establishment of this academy is crucial as many universities offer similar programmes.

“So, in terms of accreditation, this academy will serve as a body that coordinates the types of courses offered,” he said after the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (MTVET) meeting here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who serves as the chairman of MTVET, emphasised the need to enhance talent development in the cybersecurity sector, particularly as the country faces a surge in digital technology that drives economic growth.

In this regard, he highlighted that the establishment of the academy aims to develop local workforce expertise in the field of cybersecurity through a structured and continuous capacity and competency enhancement programme.

Ahmad Zahid added that MTVET has also agreed to incorporate TVET elements into the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) module to provide broader career opportunities for participants.

He noted that the courses will resemble DIY (Do It Yourself) programmes in fields such as plumbing, air conditioning, and electronics.

Ahmad Zahid said it is proposed that TVET institutions meeting the PLKN criteria also conduct modules involving students from these institutions.