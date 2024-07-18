Everyone responsible for ensuring social media is safe, positive - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: Everyone is responsible for ensuring that social media platforms are safe and positive spaces to use, said Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching.

She said that social media users need to report any negative posts, such as fake news, hate speech and cyberbullying activities.

“In fact, as users, we can be a positive influence in the cyber world. Every user needs to be digitally literate, and we need to be brave enough to call out those who make negative posts,“ she said when appearing as a guest on the programme “Kopi Kita: Sembang Anak Malaysia,“ produced by the Information Department today.

Teo also advised the public to always verify the authenticity of any information received online, especially before sharing it with others.

“The issue now is not the lack of information but the flood of information, and therefore we need to understand that not all of it is accurate and complete.

“So, verify before you share,“ said Teo.

Meanwhile, television personality Nur Hidayah Abu Bakar, who was also a guest on the show, said that every social media user has the “power” to make a difference by posting and creating content that promotes positive values within the community.

“We all have a role, platform, and strength regardless of the number of followers because now, with just one viral video or ‘fyp,‘ we can reach so many people.

“So we should always choose our words wisely and be mindful of what we share because what we share will bring value to others,“ she said.