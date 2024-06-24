Ex-director admits lots of criminality, forgery in SRC management

KUALA LUMPUR: A former SRC International Sdn Bhd director admitted at the High Court here today that there were lots of criminality and forgery in the management of the company.

In fact, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 73, who made the admission said the company’s former chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who is currently at large, has lied to the board of directors pertaining to the repatriation of SRC funds from overseas.

He said this when queried by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah as a third-party respondent in SRC’s US$1.18 billion civil suit against the former prime minister and Nik Faisal.

Muhammad Shafee: I have proven to you and you agreed that there is a lot of forgery going on in the management?

Suboh: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee: Do you agree with me that Nik Faisal did not repatriate back the funds despite promising to the board?

Suboh: Yes.

Further questioned by the lawyer on whether there were some rogues in the management that were running the show of SRC, the witness also answered with a “yes”.

The trial before Judge Datuk Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin continues tomorrow.

Under new management, SRC filed the suit in May 2021, claiming that Najib had committed a breach of trust and abuse of power, personally benefited from the company’s funds, and misappropriated the said funds.

It also seeks a court declaration holding Najib responsible for the company’s losses due to his breach of duties and trust, and for Najib to repay the RM42 million in losses the company incurred.