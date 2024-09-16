Ex-GISB followers to be called up to assist in probe, report to be submitted to MKI - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: Former followers of GISB Holdings will be called up soon to help a special committee complete its investigation report related to the issue of the company allegedly involved in heresy, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the former followers involved were expected to provide information about the company to the special committee recently established to carry out a detailed investigation and study of the company’s doctrine.

“We will call former members and followers of GISB factual information.

“The committee which I chair will resolve and finalise the report relating to the allegations made against GISB Holdings,” he told reporters after attending the National Maulidur Rasul 2024/1446H celebration here today.

The minister said the report would be submitted to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) for deliberation.

“Whether or not the GISB doctrine is heretical, we will leave it to the MKI to deliberate,” he said.

On the matter regarding women and children rescued in a series of raids, dubbed Ops Global, on charity houses linked to GISB Holdings, Mohd Na’im said the government will ensure that their welfare and education are taken care of.

For that purpose, he said continuous cooperation will be given to the police and the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

Last week, it was reported that 402 children - 201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17 years - were rescued during police raids on 20 children’s homes across Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, linked to GISB alleged to be exploiting children under the guise of religious charity.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 171 individuals, including instructors, dormitory guardians, and heads of educational centres, aged between 17 and 64 years, were also arrested to assist with the investigation.