SP Setia launches single-storey houses at Setia Fontaines

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia Bhd recently unveiled its latest phase comprising freehold, single-storey terraced homes named Setia Suria at its verdant and lively 1,961-acre township of Setia Fontaines in Kepala Batas, Penang.

Sprawling 49.55 acres and comprising a total of 333 units, Setia Suria will be divided into two-subphases, with it’s a first sub-phase (154 units) launched over a recent weekend, and the second sub-phase (179 units) will be launched targeted in Q1’25.

With a total GDV of RM280 million and due to be completed by December 2026, Setia Suria will comprise spacious 3-bedroom 2-bathroom units that are between 1,189 sq ft to 1,221 sq ft, with an indicative price of RM430,000 onwards.

SP Setia divisional general manager Datuk Muhamad Zaili Muhammad Yusof shared, “Looking at the steady demand of the housing market in Penang, we will continue to launch our bread-and-butter products namely single-storey terraced homes Setia Suria this year end, and we are confident that the former will perform as well as our previous phases in Setia Fontaines, which are mostly 100% taken up.

“With its modern design, we believe the units will appeal to young couples, young families who are owner-occupiers in Penang, and its nearby catchment areas. All in all, we believe Setia Suria will have good value appreciation potential, capitalising on its mature population,” he added.

Setia Suria forms part of the mature, mixed township of Setia Fontaines at Kepala Batas in Penang. Its previous launches since 2018, namely City Centre Business Hub, NusaCinta Phase 1, NusaCinta Phase 2 and Amansara South are all fully sold. Its latest previous launch in 2022, Amansara North (sub-phases) recorded 88% and 70% take-up so far.

Some of its main attractions include the full-fledged and completed Setia Experience Centre, a 63-acre lake and the 37-acre Penang Heritage Park, among others.

Meanwhile, the freehold township is linked to the Setia Fontaines Link Road and the Setia Fontaines Ring Road.

In terms of connectivity, notable amenities near Setia Fontaines include nearby educational institutions such as Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara Penang, Industri Latihan Perindustrian Kepala Batas, Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Kepala Batas, to name a few, with nearby commercial hubs and malls such as Mydin and Sunshine.

Setia Fontaines is also strategically located nearby government offices such as Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara, Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri, Koperasi dan Kepenggunaan, Lembaga Pemasaran Pertanian Persekutuan, Pejabat Daerah Dan Tanah Daerah S.P.