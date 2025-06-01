KOTA BHARU: Three local men were arrested on suspicion of smuggling nearly 2,000 kg of pig carcasses, estimated to be worth RM165,696, in Kampung Tasek Kwong, Lubok Stol, Rantau Panjang on Saturday.

Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) commander Datuk Nik Azhan Nik Ros Nik Ab Rahman said in a statement today that the suspects, aged between 30 and 44, were apprehended at 2.30 pm.

He said an inspection of the suspects’ lorry found pig carcasses without valid documentation from the Department of Veterinary Services, which was believed to be for the local market.

Nik Azhan said the case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953 (Act 647).

Meanwhile, he said GOF personnel also arrested a 44-year-old Thai man at a roadblock in Serongga, Rantau Panjang, for attempting to smuggle grocery items estimated to be worth RM28,600.

He said the man was arrested at 8.30 am on Saturday after GOF members found various suspected smuggled grocery items without valid documentation in his vehicle.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Food Act 1983.