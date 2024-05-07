Ex-MKN DG Mohd Rabin is new Malaysian facilitator for Southern Thailand peace talks

PUTRAJAYA: Former director-general of the National Security Council (MKN) Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir has been appointed as the Malaysian Government Facilitator for the southern Thailand peace dialogue process, effective July 1.

MKN director-general Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin in a statement today said Mohd Rabin is replacing Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin whose tenure ended on June 30.

“The government is very confident in Mohd Rabin’s credibility to carry out the mission well and effectively to achieve a positive and significant impact on the ongoing Southern Thailand peace talks.

“This is based on his extensive experience as the former director-general MKN,” he said.

Raja Nushirwan also expressed hope that Mohd Rabin would be able to play a more effective and constructive role in speeding up efforts towards creating a peaceful and harmonious environment in Southern Thailand.

“On behalf of the government, I would also like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Zulkifli for his service,” he said, adding that Zulkifli will continue his responsibilities and commitment as the Malaysian adviser/facilitator for the peace process in Mindanao.