JOHOR Motorsports Racing (JMR) continued to make waves on the international stage as Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, clinched victory in Race 2 of the GT World Challenge Asia Championship at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan today.

Tunku Abdul Rahman, who partnered with Ben Green in a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R, delivered a stellar performance, clocking 1 hour 19.306 seconds after completing 30 laps to secure the race win.

Origine Motorsports, represented by Bob Yuan and Leo Ye, finished second with a time of 1:00:21.285s, while Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Qi Cao and Jayden Ojeda completed the podium in third place with 1:00:24.925s.

Meanwhile, JMR’s second entry — driven by Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim and Jordan Love — faced a different outcome, finishing 22nd with a time of 1:01:17.852s after 30 laps.

The disappointment came after Tunku Abu Bakar, who had been running in podium contention, collided with Team KRC’s Ruan Cun Fan on the final corner of the last lap, dashing hopes of a top-three finish.

JMR are set to return to action at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan from Aug 29 to 31 for the next round of the GT World Challenge Asia - BERNAMA