PETALING JAYA: Smartphones and around-the-clock internet access are exposing Malaysian youth to pornography earlier than ever, raising alarms over mental health, sexual development, and public safety.

“It’s starting younger, spreading faster and it’s all on mobile,” said Dr Fatimah Ahmad Fauzi, president of Malaysians Against Pornography (MAP) and public health medicine specialist at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

A 2021 study from a college in Penang found nearly three-quarters of students had watched porn at least once, while Unicef’s Disrupting Harm–Malaysia report revealed 27% of internet-using children had seen sexual images in the past year, with 17% actively searching for them.

“The earlier the exposure, the higher the risk of compulsive use later,” Fatimah warned. But she believes the trend, although worrying, is “actionable”, if parents, educators and policymakers act together.

MAP is calling for evidence-based education and tougher digital safeguards to prevent curiosity from turning into dependency.

Fatimah stressed that compulsive porn use isn’t just a private matter.

“Frequent viewing is linked to mood disorders, sleep loss and, in boys, changes to hormone levels and lower semen quality,” she said, citing China’s MARHCS study, which investigates the influence of environmental and socio-psycho-behavioural factors on male reproductive health. It focuses on young, healthy male college students as participants.

Beyond physical health, research shows addiction fuels earlier sexual activity, more permissive attitudes towards casual sex and greater acceptance of sexual violence.

“Compulsive use erodes wellbeing, damages relationships and undermines public health goals.”

Local data echo these concerns: Malaysian studies have linked regular porn consumption to higher levels of depression, anxiety and poorer academic performance. In 2017, the country ranked 19th globally for daily porn searches.

MAP tracks studies connecting porn exposure to social harms – including higher rates of premarital sex, multiple partners, risky sexual practices and normalisation of sexual aggression.