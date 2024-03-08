Explosion near oil platform in Bintulu claims two lives

SIBU: Two workers were reported dead and one injured in an explosion involving a ship near an oil platform in Bintulu, northern Sarawak, early today.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said three members of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the Bintulu Port jetty after receiving a call to assist Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel from Bintulu Hospital in handling the three victims who had been brought to the jetty.

“The EMRS team was instructed to stand by at the location in case they were needed to transport the victims to the hospital.

“Two victims were confirmed dead by MOH personnel at the scene, while the third victim was taken to Bintulu Hospital by an MOH ambulance,“ he said.