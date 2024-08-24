FA Cup final: Police monitoring potential provocateurs in stadium, social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will be watching out for fans trying to cause provocations in the lead up to tonight’s FA Cup final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, including on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the social media monitoring was an added measure in addition to the over 2,400 police personnel assigned for control duties in and around the stadium for the final match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Selangor FC.

“Fans and spectators are hoped to remain calm and not cause provocations in the stadium or on social media as we will be monitoring.

“This reminder is for all fans, no matter from Johor, Selangor or other states watching the match tonight,” he told reporters early this morning.

Bernama reported on Wednesday that fans will be checked before and after entering the stadium to ensure that banned items are not brought in and roads will be closed and traffic diverted around the stadium to avoid congestion.

The police are estimating that 85,000 fans will throng the stadium to watch the final tonight.