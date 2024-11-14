Two men nabbed four hours after robbing fishing equipment shop

SUNGAI PETANI: The swift arrest of two suspected robbers near here on Sunday led police to the recovery of a firearm, explosives and drugs.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the suspects were arrested in the Kampung Teluk Wang Besar area within four hours after they robbed a fishing equipment store on Jalan Lencongan Barat.

Various fishing equipment, cash and drugs believed to be ganja weighing 70.31 grammes were also seized from the suspects, one of whom is a civil servant, he said.

“At 11.27 am on Nov 10, the operations room at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters received a phone call from a woman informing us about a robbery involving firearms at a fishing equipment store.

“Investigations led to the arrest of four suspects, aged between 32 and 52. Two of them are believed to be involved in the robbery, while the other two (not involved in the robbery) tested positive for drugs,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Muda police headquarters today.

He added that on Nov 11, a search was conducted at a car workshop in the same area, where an unloaded revolver and three units of explosive materials were found after one of the suspects revealed the weapon’s storage location.

“Police are hunting for another suspect in his 30s in connection with the robbery,” he added.

Wan Azharuddin said the four suspects have been remanded for seven days, from Nov 11 to 17, to assist in the investigation.