Fahmi calls for more tree planting programmes in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil has called for an increase in tree planting programmes around the Klang Valley.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said that such initiatives require collaboration from stakeholders such as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s Landscape Department, non-governmental organisations and local resident associations.

He said these programmes would also promote the idea of planting diverse tree species to protect and preserve biodiversity.

“Malaysia’s forests are rich in flora and fauna species, but if we only plant the same type of tree, such as along Jalan Terasek (Bangsar), any disease affecting one tree could easily spread.

“By diversifying the species planted, we can ensure a healthy ecosystem. I hope Lembah Pantai can take the lead in such programmes,” he told reporters after launching the Bangsar Ecological Connector programme by the Free Tree Society at the Bukit Bandaraya Community Centre here today.

The Bangsar Ecological Connector programme is a pioneering greening initiative that links the Pulai Trail urban forest with the Rimba Ilmu botanic garden at the University of Malaya.

Fahmi said the project not only enhances urban spaces but also fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility within the community.

Meanwhile, Free Tree Society president Carolyn Lau said the community-driven initiative aims to improve the connectivity of green spaces in local neighbourhoods.

“This project spans approximately 60 hectares across various residential and educational zones.

“Over the next 20 months, we aim to add 6,000 local trees and plants to create ecological and wildlife-friendly landscapes,” she said.