Fahmi hails success of National Day 2024 celebration, commends students’ performance

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil praised the success of the National Day 2024 celebration, highlighting the human graphic (hand drill) performance by 2,000 secondary school students from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as a standout moment.

Fahmi, who is also National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2024 Celebration Main Committee chairman, commended the students’ vibrant display, which received accolades from both the Cabinet Ministers and the thousands of visitors gathered at Dataran Putrajaya.

“One of the highlights of the event was definitely the formation. Even after the event has ended, they were still singing,“ Fahmi said, clearly moved by the students’ enthusiasm.

“Their energy is so infectious, a powerful reminder of the love we all have for our country. I have to salute them. Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rushed down to meet them and personally thank them,“ he told the media.

Fahmi noted that the 67th National Day celebration attracted over 100,000 visitors, who witnessed the vibrant display of patriotism that enlivened Dataran Putrajaya

“Alhamdulillah, the celebration has gone exceptionally well and everything we meticulously planned was executed smoothly. The feedback from the Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, and the public whom I had the opportunity to meet earlier indicates a high level of satisfaction,“ he said.

Fahmi also emphasised the importance of continuous improvement, noting that a post-mortem will be conducted to evaluate the event and identify areas for enhancement in future celebrations.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to all the committees involved in orchestrating the day’s festivities, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

When asked about the response from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, Fahmi shared, “His Majesty expressed great satisfaction, particularly with the punctuality of the event, which he deemed crucial. Alhamdullilah.”

The 67th National Day, themed “MADANI Malaysia: Jiwa Merdeka,“ showcased the nation’s pride and excitement. The streets along the five-kilometer parade route were filled with joyful and patriotic crowds, who had gathered since midnight to celebrate this historic event.

This marks the sixth National Day celebration held at the federal administrative capital, with the inaugural event taking place in 2003. Subsequent celebrations were held in 2005, 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Broadcast live on television and social media, this year’s celebration featured a spectacular parade and procession with17,262 participants, including 57 contingents, 22 marching bands, 343 land assets, 37 air assets and 112 service animals.

A drizzle that began at 7.50 am did not dampen Malaysian spirits. The event kicked off with the singing of “Negaraku” and the raising of the Jalur Gemilang, accompanied by a 14-gun salute by the 41st Ceremonial Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment, led by Major Hafizan Mat Ghani, symbolising Malaysia’s 14 states.

In addition to Putrajaya, National Day celebrations took place across the country, albeit in a more modest setting. These events collectively aimed to ignite patriotic spirit in commemoration of the nation’s 67th Independence Day.