Fahmi: Wan Fayhsal’s attempt to blame others shows panic

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has described Machang Member of Parliament Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s allegation that PKR’s official media, Suara Keadilan, edited a video clip of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech, as a panic reaction and an attempt to shift blame to others.

At a press conference after the Cabinet meeting today, Fahmi, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said that he personally watched the live broadcast of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech on social media.

“When he (Wan Ahmad Fayhsal) panics over the issued statement, he tries to blame others. I watched the former Prime Minister’s speech myself. Wan Ahmad Fayhsal may be reacting out of panic, as once again, the president of Bersatu is courting controversy,” Fahmi said.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is also the Bersatu Youth chief, lodged a police report yesterday against the Suara Keadilan portal. He alleged that the portal published a video clip edited with malicious intent to tarnish Muhyiddin’s name.

He also claimed the video clip was edited to portray Muhyiddin questioning the duties and roles of Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

On Aug 19, it was reported that Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take decisive action against Muhyiddin for allegedly touching on 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues while campaigning in the Nenggiri state by-election recently.