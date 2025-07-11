Honouring heritage through food

Shangri-La KL certified Malaysia’s first Heritage Cuisine Hotel

From left: Ismail, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur general manager Daniel Kaeflein, Tourism, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, National Heritage Department director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin and Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general Sharin Mokhtar during the launch of the hotel’s Malaysian Heritage Menu.

SHANGRI-LA KUALA LUMPUR has been recognised as Malaysia’s first five-star hotel to be certified as a Malaysian Heritage Cuisine Hotel. The recognition was conferred by the National Heritage Department, along with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry during the hotel’s launch of its Malaysian Heritage Cuisine. Along with the honour, 2025 marks Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s 40th anniversary. In line with both occasions, the hotel has introduced the Malaysian Heritage Cuisine.

By highlighting heritage cuisine, the hotel seeks to bring together the tapestry of cultures, histories and communities that define Malaysia and how local food has long been a universal language capable of weaving bonds across generations, backgrounds and beliefs. The decision to focus on Malaysian Heritage Cuisine is a natural extension of this identity. Food, after all, is inseparable from culture, memory and hospitality. For Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, serving food is not only about delighting the palate, but also about telling stories — stories of migration, adaptation and unity that parallel the history of Malaysia itself. For the initiative, a selection of Malaysian heritage dishes were served during the conferment ceremony, such as nasi dagang, Tok Rendang, roti jala, chicken rice, nasi goreng kampung and sup rebus tulang. These dishes were prepared by culinary chefs that trained under National Heritage Department Heritage Cuisine Head Datuk Ismail Ahmad.

Taste of legacy Available at the Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s Malaysian Heritage Menu pays tribute to the nation’s rich culinary legacy. For the rest of the year, a Malaysian-style breakfast will be served daily from 7am to 11am, featuring à la carte selections that include Unesco-recognised dishes such as nasi lemak bungkus, roti canai, kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs and Nyonya curry laksa. Traditional beverages such as teh tarik will be available to complete the experience. From 11am to 9.30pm, the all-day dining menu continues the celebration of heritage with signature dishes including sup tulang, Hainanese chicken rice, Malaysian satay, char kuey teow, Laksa Utara, Nasi Dagang Terengganu, ketupat palas with Rendang Tok and nasi goreng kampung.