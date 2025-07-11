Tun M’s secret obsession? His granddaughter and Muar MP say: Cats!

ON his 100th birthday, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad didn’t go viral for a political remark or grand statement, but for quietly bowing to a cat and saying “meow.”

The moment, captured and shared by his granddaughter Serena Mukhriz (@serena.mukhriz) on Instagram, shows him respectfully greeting a fluffy orange Maine Coon with surprising poise and gentleness.

Captioned “100 years around the sun”, the video resonated with thousands of Malaysians, who were struck by his calm demeanour and obvious fondness for the feline companion.

Ironically, a few hours before Serena’s post, Muar MP Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq) had already stirred online attention with a birthday tribute of his own; framing cats as the unexpected secret behind Tun M’s longevity.

“I think the time has come for me to reveal Tun M’s biggest secret,” the introductory caption in his Instagram post.

“The reason he stays young, healthy, and composed, even during heated Parliament sessions, is because he watches cat videos. Not once, but many times. He even laughs to himself.”

The post included a candid photo of Tun M watching YouTube cat clips during a past parliamentary sitting.

Syed added, “While the whole country is in a heated debate, Tun just chills watching kittens afraid of water and hopping around.”