Failure to engage handbrake led to car rolling back, hitting motorcycles - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A car rolled onto the Kajang Traffic Dispersal Ring Road (SILK) in Balakong, colliding with two motorcycles reportedly due to the driver’s failure to engage the handbrake properly.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the incident occurred at 8.20 am last Friday (June 7) after the 34-year-old local driver parked his vehicle at a nearby vehicle service centre.

“The car reversed out (of the service centre premises) onto the main road before two motorcycles hit the left side of the car,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaid said police believe both motorcyclists sustained injuries, but only one, a 31-year-old woman has filed a report so far.

An investigation will be carried out in accordance with Rule 14 LN 166/59, focusing on failing to turn off the vehicle engine or engage the brakes upon exit.

Mohd Zaid cautioned drivers to exercise care and diligence when operating their vehicles to prevent endangering fellow road users and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer, Sergeant Nor Shahidan, at 012-3910630, to facilitate investigations.

The incident garnered social media attention through a 51-second video showing a white car reversing with an open driver’s side door before collision with two motorcycles.