Falling tree incidents: Two seriously hurt in Perak, 23 distress calls received in Sabah

IPOH: A total of 17 cases of falling trees were reported in Perak today as of 4.43 pm today, resulting in several vehicles damaged and two people suffering serious injuries.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the incident in Jalan Kamunting, near Taman Glen View, resulted in two individuals suffering serious injuries when a tree fell on a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, and a girl believed to be his daughter (approximately aged 15 years), suffered serious injuries and were both unconscious when the fire brigade arrived,” he said in a statement.

He said that of the five women, aged between 16 and 35, who were in the car, two suffered minor injuries while the rest escaped unhurt.

In the other incidents, no casualties were reported although several vehicles were damaged.

In KOTA KINABALU, the state JBPM received 23 emergency calls involving falling trees from 7.14 am to 3.06 pm in several districts.

The state JBPM Operation Centre said in a statement that strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees in 11 districts, with five cases in Kota Kinabalu; four in Penampang; three each in Tenom and Kuala Penyu; two in Papar and one each in Sook, Kota Belud, Sipitang, Tuaran, Putatan and Kudat.

“However, no casualties were reported,” it added.