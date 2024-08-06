FAMA helps its entrepreneurs with digital marketing to increase income

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is ready to assist local agribusiness entrepreneurs registered under the agency in digital marketing to improve their sales performance.

FAMA director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri said the agency is committed to helping FAMA entrepreneurs grow in line with global modernisation trends.

“We organise programmes like this (online marketing) so that FAMA entrepreneurs can move forward on par with other successful entrepreneurs in the Asian region.

“This new online marketing method needs to be explored by FAMA entrepreneurs and this is a trend that is becoming increasingly popular among buyers in this country. I hope entrepreneurs can increase their income and customer reach,“ he said when met at the Launching Ceremony of the Agromarketing Masterclass Programme: TikTok Shop Edition, here yesterday.

He said the pilot programme with TikTok Shop and City-Link Express can train and guide entrepreneurs in marketing products more creatively and qualitatively.

Abdul Rashid said the agency also plans to hold more similar training programmes for agro entrepreneurs in the future.

“If this programme is successful and receives a good response from our entrepreneurs, we will hold another programme specifically for marketing through e-commerce,“ he said.

According to TikTok Shop’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, the collaboration with FAMA can help local agro entrepreneurs expand their sales performance and quality of producs at the national level.

“So far we have supported more than 1.3 million entrepreneurs and 98 per cent are Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“TikTok Shop’s support is not only to increase the competitiveness of local entrepreneurs, but also to make their businesses well-known, thus providing job opportunities especially in rural areas,“ she said.

The programme, a pilot project by FAMA, involves 80 companies registered under FAMA.

The programme implementation is divided into two groups, namely from June 7 to 9 for the first group and July 5 to 7 for the second group, also involving Persons with Disabilities (OKU) entrepreneurs.

Irwan Fairuzi Johari, 40, a Trendvile Marketing entrepreneur who is also a FAMA OKU entrepreneur, said the programme can help expand his business platform which focuses on selling various flavours of keropok (fried crackers) and frozen food products.

“There is still a lot I need to learn and I’m excited to learn because now everything (purchases) is online, from buying spices to soy sauce, so I also need to learn how to improve marketing and ad content,“ said Irwan Fairuzi, who has been suffering from a neurological disorder for 10 years.