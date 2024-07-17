PETALING JAYA: A smartphone believed to have belonged to car rental employee Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah was discovered in a drain in Kampung Sri Kledang in Hulu Bernam.

The smartphone was found at 12.21pm today by the Selangor police sub-aqauatic forensic unit, the New Straits Times reported.

The suspect was also brought to the scene of the crime to identify the device said to belong to the victim.

The search for other evidence remains ongoing.

Farah Kartini was found dead at an oil palm plantation on Monday (July 15) at around 6pm.

Her housemate previously reported her missing on July 10 when she did not return to her residence in Tanjung Malim, Perak, after delivering a rental car to a customer.

The suspect, a policeman reportedly stationed in Perak has since been arrested and remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in the investigation classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Farah Kartini is expected to be laid to rest in Pekan, Pahang after her family claims her remains at the hospital.

