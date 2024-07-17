Nur Farah Kartini’s cause of death yet to be ascertained, say police

SUNGAI BULOH: The cause of death of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, has yet to be ascertained due to the state of decomposition of her body, particularly in the chest and face, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Department pathologist requires laboratory analysis results from several biological samples taken from the remains to ascertain the cause of death.

“Due to the decomposition, especially in the chest and face, experts are currently unable to confirm the cause of death. Once we receive the laboratory analysis results, the experts can proceed with determining the cause of death,” he informed reporters today.

Hussein also confirmed that a Toyota car belonging to the suspect, who is an acquaintance of the victim, has been seized for further investigation.

Nur Farah Kartini’s body was discovered in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm on Monday. She had been reported missing since July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Subsequently, a 26-year-old man, also a policeman stationed in Perak, was arrested and remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.