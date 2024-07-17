Dive, K9 Units to search for Nur Farah Kartini’s smartphone, necklace today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy a dive unit and a K9 Unit to the location where the body of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, was found in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, today morning.

Hulu Selangor police deputy chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus said the evidence recovery process will commence around 9 am near the ditch adjacent to the oil palm plantation.

“We will search for her smartphone, necklace and several other items believed to be evidence and clues in the case,“ he told Bernama.

A suspect, who is a police lance corporal, was remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations into the murder of Nur Farah Kartini, whose body was found at 6 pm yesterday at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, five days after she was reported missing.