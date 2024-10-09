Father of BN candidate for Mahkota by-election dies

JOHOR BAHRU: The father of Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Mahkota state by-election, died today.

The news was shared via a post on the Johor UMNO official Facebook page this evening.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Syed Hussien’s father. Let us all recite the Al-Fatihah for his soul. May the deceased be placed among the righteous,” the post read.

“Condolences to Syed Hussien and his family. May they find strength and resilience in facing this trial from Allah SWT.”

Last Sunday, media reports indicated that Syed Abdullah, 67, had been placed in an induced coma while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

Syed Hussien, 40, the Kluang UMNO Youth Chief, was announced as the BN candidate for the Mahkota by-election.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

Polling day is on Sept 28, with nomination day on Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24.