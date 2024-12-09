Films can foster mutual understanding between nations - Japanese envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Films can play a significant role in fostering mutual understanding between nations, says Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Japanese Film Festival (JFF) at The Exchange TRX, Takahashi expressed his hope that the festival will help Malaysians gain a deeper appreciation of Japan.

“I hope this festival provides Malaysians with an opportunity to better understand Japanese values, culture, and lifestyle, fostering greater interest in Japan and inspiring visits to the country,” he said.

He said one of the festival’s highlights is the premiere of Godzilla Minus One, directed by Takashi Yamazaki.

“The film, which won Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards, will be screened not only in regular theatres but also in IMAX theatres, known for their sharp visuals and immersive sound,” he said. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was also present at the event here recently.

Takahashi also expressed his gratitude to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) for its support in introducing Japanese films and content to the Malaysian audience.

“I am looking forward to having the most incredible film experience, thanks to Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC)’s comfortable venues, large dynamic screens, and excellent sound effects,” he said.

Running from Sept 12 to Oct 20, this year’s JFF celebrates its 20th anniversary with screenings at selected GSC outlets across the country, showcasing over 13 films across genres such as drama, sci-fi, romance, thriller, and animation.

In addition to Godzilla Minus One, the festival line-up features iconic titles like the anime classic Akira (1988) by Otomo Katsuhiro and the recently released Sand Land (2023) by the late Toriyama Akira, creator of Dragon Ball. Other new releases include Matched (2024), All the Long Nights (2024) by Miyake Sho, and A Samurai in Time (2024), which premiered in Japan last month.

Tickets for JFF 2024 are priced at RM10 for most films, while tickets for A Samurai in Time will follow standard GSC ticket prices. The IMAX screening of Godzilla Minus One is priced at RM50.