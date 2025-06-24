Malaysia eyes Central Asia expansion via Uzbekistan as gateway

TASHKENT: Malaysia is poised to expand its market presence in Central Asia by leveraging Uzbekistan as a strategic gateway, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. Speaking at the conclusion of his four-day working visit, Fadillah emphasised the potential for deeper bilateral ties in key sectors such as energy, palm oil, and Islamic finance.

Fadillah noted that discussions with Uzbek leaders and private sector representatives yielded agreements to enhance trade and investment, particularly in renewable energy and carbon trading. “They invited Malaysia to participate in energy system installations, grid upgrades, and smart grid development,“ he said. Uzbekistan also sought Malaysia’s expertise in water security and sukuk markets, where Malaysia is a global leader.

On palm oil exports, Fadillah urged Uzbekistan to collaborate with the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) to establish the country as a regional hub. “Awareness programmes will help promote palm oil benefits and strengthen Uzbekistan’s role as Malaysia’s entry point into Central Asia,“ he added.

In a move to boost tourism, AirAsia X will launch direct flights between Malaysia and Uzbekistan starting October, with potential weekly services to Samarkand. Fadillah also highlighted ongoing technical training under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), which has benefited 832 Uzbek officials since 1992.

The visit included meetings with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov. Fadillah’s next stop is Russia for further diplomatic engagements from June 24-28.