Findings on GISBH’S alleged deviant practices should be presented to S’gor Fatwa Committee - MAIS

SHAH ALAM: The findings from studies and discussions regarding Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) and its network, concerning alleged deviant practices, should be presented to the Selangor Fatwa Committee.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said that this step is necessary, to determine whether GISBH and its network’s activities deviate from the true teachings of Islam.

Abdul Aziz noted that studies and discussions have been ongoing since 2020. The results address GISBH’s involvement with the Al-Arqam Group’s teachings and its network, which were banned by fatwas gazetted in Selangor, on Feb 4, 1993; Aug 11, 1994; and Dec 21, 2006.

“The issue was thoroughly discussed in a series of meetings at the MAIS Committee level, before recent news of the arrest and investigation of residents in several welfare homes linked to the company, which went viral,“ he said in a statement today.

Abdul Aziz emphasised that MAIS and all Islamic religious affairs agencies in Selangor remain steadfast against GISBH, and any entity deviating from Islamic teachings.

“We will intensify our coordinated efforts with all relevant agencies to ensure enforcement actions are taken against those committing criminal offences, in accordance with the law,“ he added.