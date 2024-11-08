Fire Dept rescues two Bangladeshi men trapped on roof due to floods

MELAKA: The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department rescued two Bangladeshi men trapped on the roof of a flooded house in Kampung Padang Kambing, Alor Gajah this afternoon.

A spokesman said the department received a call at 4.28 pm and nine firefighters from the Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene around 20 minutes later.

“As soon as they arrived, they found the two Bangladeshi men, in their 20s, trapped on the roof of the house after they escaped the rising floodwaters.

“Both victims were rescued and the operation was completed at 7.52 pm,” they said here tonight.

A total of 248 evacuees from 14 flooded areas in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah are currently being housed in five relief centres as of 8 pm tonight.