PETALING JAYA: A FireFly flight bound to Penang was forced to turn back to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang due to the air conditioning system overheating which cause smoke to fill in the cabin area.

According to News Straits Times, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Aircraft confirmed the aircraft with registration 9M-FYG experienced defects that required the plane to turn back.

“According to the pilot report ( PIREP), the fan failure had caused the air-conditioning system in the flight to get over-heated, which then caused smoke fogging in the cabin area,” CAAM chief executive officer, Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud was quoted as saying.

Norazman added that there may have several other defects on the flight which are currently being investigated.

There were no injuries reported among the passengers and crew members on board. They have been safely evacuated to the airport terminal.

Passenger Harrell Erik Wong took to his Facebook to share a video of the incident.

“Oh my god, My flight returned to Subang after 15 minutes due to a compartment fire on the plane. Class will be delayed for 2208, 2205 & 2201,” he captioned his post.

In his video, smoke could be seen filling up the passengers cabin.