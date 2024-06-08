Fishermen will lose diesel subsidy if involved in leakages - LKIM

KUALA TERENGGANU: Fishermen involved in selling diesel at sea will lose their fuel subsidy, said Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

He said an order to close the premises will also be taken against any fisherman’s diesel sales centre that is found to be carrying out illegal activities.

“We will take immediate action to close these fishermen’s diesel sales centres if there are leaks and irregularities involved. If fishermen are involved, we will cancel their eligibility to get subsidies,” he said after officiating the Rahmah Mesra MADANI with Fishermen Programme in Pelabuhan Chendering here today.

“From our research, there is no leakage or significant sales in the sea as some parties are claiming. If there are isolated cases, it is because the largest operating cost for fishermen is fuel, which is 60 per cent.”

Also at the event, which was attended by Terengganu LKIM director Ahmad Nadzri@Abdul Zaim Madri and Terengganu Fishermen Association (Penentu) chairman Mat Yassin Mohammed, Muhammad Faiz presented fishing equipment, worth RM225,000, to 99 fishermen from the state.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM also aims to open five more ‘Kedai Nelayan’ including in Kedah and Selangor this year.

He said the opening of these retail stores is expected to be able to increase the income of fishermen who only depend on fishing activities.

“So far we have 10 premises with four of them located in Terengganu,” he also said.

“Additionally, to provide a place for the marketing of fishing products, we also want the premises to help them diversify their economic activities so that they are not too dependent on activities at sea.”