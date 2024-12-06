Five teachers involved in bus crash recovering - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The five teachers still undergoing treatment after being involved in a tour bus accident at Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin, Pahang on Sunday (June 9) are in stable condition and recovering, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He posted on Facebook that his officers, Datuk Fadzlette Othman Merican and Seriwani Sabtu visited the teachers on his behalf today.

He said three of the teachers, Rohana Abd Rahman, Siti Azurah Kamarudin and Nurzafirah Zakaria are receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan, Pahang. The other two, Hasni Mat Isa and Norita Che Mohamad, are warded at the Segamat Hospital in Johor.

“I pray that everything will go smoothly for all those involved in the accident and that they are blessed with recovery and good health by Allah SWT. Amin,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also expressed his condolences to the families of victims who died in the crash.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked the State Education Department and the medical centres in Pahang, Johor and Melaka that provided immediate assistance and full cooperation to all teachers involved in the crash.

In the road accident, four people died and 35 were injured after a tour bus reportedly overturned on a road slope after losing control and crashing into a trailer transporting steel coils.

The bus passengers, mostly teachers from SK Jeram, Masjid Tanah, Melaka, and their children, were on their way to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme.

The deceased were SK Jeram senior assistant Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, 48, second bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, school operations assistant Hamzah Ahmad, 60, and teacher Dahlia Ahmad, 52.