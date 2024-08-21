Flash floods hit 10 houses in Pasir Puteh village

KOTA BHARU: Approximately 10 houses in Kampung Permatang Sungkai, Pasir Puteh, were flooded for nearly three hours following heavy rain yesterday.

Mukim Permatang Sungkai head Muhamad Abdul Hadi Mohd Ramli said the floods occurred at 5 pm following heavy rain for more than an hour.

“The heavy rain caused the drainage system, built by a construction company for a project in this village, to overflow into the residential area.

“This is the sixth time the area has experienced flash floods, with the most recent occurrence being two weeks ago. However, during yesterday’s incident, the water level was higher than before, causing five houses to be submerged up to waist level,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

However, according to Muhamad Abdul Hadi, villagers managed to save their household items as they had made early preparations.

He added that the flash flood subsided by 8 pm after they worked together to create a waterway using an excavator to direct the water into the river.

The incident went viral on several social media platforms last night, with residents attributing it to a development project in the area that urgently needs to be addressed.