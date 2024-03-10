Flood in Kedah recedes, last PPS closed

ALOR SETAR: The floods in Kedah have fully recovered after the last temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was closed today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director, Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Alor Merah in the Kota Setar district, which opened on Sept 29, closed at 9.30 this morning.

“The PPS previously accommodated 89 people from 25 families as of 8 this morning, it was closed after all the victims were allowed to return to their respective homes as the water had receded completely,“ he said in a statement here today.