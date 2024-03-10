Flood losses reduced by RM275m thanks to risk management efforts - Ahmad Zahid

KOTA TINGGI: The overall losses due to flooding across the country were successfully reduced to RM755 million last year, compared to RM1.03 billion in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said RM275 million reduction was achieved through efficient management and close cooperation among various parties via disaster risk reduction measures.

“In 2022, we incurred losses and damages amounting to RM1.03 billion, but with the implementation of disaster risk reduction measures, the losses were successfully reduced by RM275 million,” he told a press conference following the launch of the 2024 National Preparedness Month (BKN).

He said two weeks ago, the Cabinet also approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to coordinate disaster risk reduction efforts.

These measures will be implemented nationwide, and he urged all State Disaster Management Committees, chaired by the state secretaries, to undertake similar efforts.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, said the government had also established Permanent Disaster Relocation Centres (PPKB) in Johor and Pahang, which have been equipped with essential facilities since last year.

The selection of these PPKB locations was guided by recommendations from the State Disaster Management Committees (JPBN), which assessed areas at high risk for stagnant flooding and regions that experience rainfall above normal levels.

A pilot project for the PPKB initiative has already commenced in nine states, including Kelantan, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid said the government has allocated RM21 million for the acquisition of five Bailey bridges and RM3 million for 31 units of Control Post tents, along with necessary equipment.

During the event, Ahmad Zahid also launched the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030, which aims to provide comprehensive guidance on mitigating risks and minimising the impacts of disasters, in turn enhancing the country’s resilience through effective risk management strategies.

The 2024 National Preparedness Month (BKN), themed “Malaysia Madani, Siaga Bencana,” seeks to promote awareness of disaster preparedness through a collaborative approach between the government and local communities.