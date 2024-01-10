Flood situation in Kedah improving, evacuees in Perak slightly increase

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kedah continued to improve with two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kubang Pasu closed this afternoon, while the number of evacuees in Perak increased slightly, as rain continues in several areas.

In KEDAH, three districts remain affected by the floods, with the number of evacuees reported at 4 pm today decreasing to 1,148 people from 373 families, down from 1,373 people from 457 families in the morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana report, Pokok Sena has the highest number of evacuees, with 466 individuals from 148 families currently sheltering at the PPS at Surau Desa KEDA Derang, Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, Dewan Serbaguna Pokok Sena, SK Bukit Hijau Mukim Derang and Masjid Kampung Baru Jalan Lampam.

Another affected district, Kota Setar, has 419 people from 130 families still housed at the PPS at SK Titi Gajah, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kepala Batas and SMK Alor Merah.

In Baling, an additional PPS was opened this afternoon, bringing the total number of centres in the district to five. They are SK Tanjung Pari, SK Siong, SK Malau, SK Seri Bayu and Dewan Orang Ramai Banggol Derom, accommodating 263 people from 95 families.

Meanwhile, according to the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Public Infobanjir website, Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman and Jambatan TAR and Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya in Kota Setar have all exceeded danger levels.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported a slight increase in flood victims to 16 people from five families, compared to nine victims from four families this morning.

All evacuees are currently housed at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Dato Azman Mahalan in the Kampar district, with those affected coming from Kampung Batu 20, Kuala Dipang; Kampung Pulau Pisang, Malim Nawar and Kampung Baru, Kuala Dipang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts that rain will occur across all districts in Perak tonight, except for Bagan Datuk and Muallim.