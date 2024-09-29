Flood victims in Kedah increase to 451 people this morning

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims in Kedah continues to increase to 451 people from 160 families as of 8 this morning compared to 163 people from 59 families last night.

According to the Disaster Info report of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the victims from Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena and Padang Terap districts were placed in five temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

In Kubang Pasu, a total of 249 people from 94 families were placed in two PPS, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun and Dewan Lubuk Batu which opened yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Pokok Sena, a total of 153 people from 48 families were placed in two PPS, namely the Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang and the Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall, while in Padang Terap, a total of 49 people from 18 families were placed at the Aisyah Mosque in Kampung Tanjung Kanan.

Based on the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Public InfoBanjir, as of 8 am Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap, Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Kota Setar and Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir and Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Kubang Pasu have exceeded the danger level.