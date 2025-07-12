PKNS Entrepreneur Carnival aims for RM200k sales in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The PKNS Entrepreneur Carnival (KUP) is aiming for RM200,000 in sales over its three-day event at PKNS Complex. Organisers reported transactions worth RM65,209 on the first day.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the carnival helps entrepreneurs enhance their skills and marketability. The event features participants from four PKNS-run programmes: PROTUNe, GROW, GROW PLUS, and BIZCLUB Exclusive.

“Entrepreneurs here gain more than just sales opportunities. They also learn communication, marketing, and time management through expo training,“ said Mohd Najwan. He encouraged visitors to support local products, calling the experience invaluable for business growth.

The state government remains committed to boosting entrepreneurship in Selangor. Mohd Najwan highlighted its role in reducing unemployment and strengthening grassroots economies.

PKNS deputy group CEO Suhaimi Kasdon noted 120 stalls this year, showcasing products from entrepreneurs and students across Selangor. “The growing participation reflects the rising entrepreneurial spirit among youth,“ he said.

Running until tomorrow, KUP features diverse offerings, including handicrafts, food, baby products, and catering services. - Bernama