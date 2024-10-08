Floods in Hulu Perak: 101 victims evacuated to two PPS in Gerik

IPOH: A total of 101 individuals, involving 37 families, were evacuated to two flood relief centres (PPS) in Hulu Perak when floods hit the district early today.

The Secretariat of the Perak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that the two PPS, both in Gerik, were opened at 1 am today to accommodate the evacuees, who are from three villages namely Kampung Badaring, Kampung Sira Panas and Kampung Padang.

“A total of 64 people from 21 families are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Basia Lama while 37 others, from 16 families, at at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Gerik,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning of thunderstorms and rain for Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang this afternoon and tonight.