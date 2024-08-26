Floods in Perak: No change in number of victims

IPOH: The flood situation in the two affected districts in Perak has yet to return to normal with 139 people from 34 families still at two flood relief centres this morning.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said a total of 116 victims from 27 families from Kampung Pasir in the Muallim district are still being accommodated at the PPS at Masjid Jamek Kampung Pasir.

The remaining victims, comprising seven families from Tebuk Village are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Matang in the Larut, Matang and Selama district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast rain in most districts in Perak this morning.

Meanwhile, the Perak Public Works Department (JKR), in a statement, stated that A121 Jalan Slim River-Behrang Ulu in the Muallim district is still closed due to the collapse of the main road while FT 004 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang Gerik-Jeli remains open with one lane due to a landslide.

“The route on FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan in Batang Padang district has also opened one lane to all vehicles following a collapse at the road shoulder,” it said.