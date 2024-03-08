Fly the Jalur Gemilang all year round - DPM Fadillah

KUCHING: Malaysians should take pride in flying the Jalur Gemilang all year-round, regardless of the season, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said patriotic spirit should be a continuous expression, not limited to specific occasions.

“Looking at other countries, such as the United States, flags are displayed year-round, not just on Independence Day. Flags adorn every home.

“Don’t wait for National Day or Malaysia Day to fly the Jalur Gemilang. Show your pride in being Malaysian all year long,” he said in his speech at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

Fadillah also encouraged the MADANI Community to promote the spirit of flying the Jalur Gemilang at the village level, in parks and within residential areas.

At the event, Fadillah also flagged off the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy which featured 94 vehicles and 124 participants.

Sarawak Information director Helmy Hamid earlier reportedly said that the convoy, which included Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, would be heading for Kampung Bratan as its first destination this year.

“The convoy will then travel through various districts and divisions up to Miri, with a stop in Sibu for the Sarawak-level National Day 2024 celebration on Aug 31. The state-level Malaysia Day celebration will follow on Sept 16 in Sri Aman,“ Helmy added.