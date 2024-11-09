Follow food hygiene practices, canteen operators warned

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has warned school canteen operators to strictly follow hygiene practices when handling food and comply with the requirements stipulated under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

A ministry spokesperson told theSun that as of August, 7,430 cases of food poisoning in schools were reported compared with 7,214 in 2023, which was a slight decrease from the 7,266 cases recorded in 2022.

On Aug 14, 32 students from a boarding school in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu aged between 13 and 17 were reported to have experienced food poisoning after having dinner at the school canteen.

“Immediate action was taken and the operator involved was ordered to close from Aug 15 to 28 under

the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for cleaning, disinfection and further investigation,” she said.

The spokesperson said the operator was also fined under Section 32B of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 for not complying with the requirement for equipment and utensils to be undamaged and kept clean.

“All school canteens and boarding school kitchens will be inspected once a year. However, inspections will be conducted more frequently in the event of food poisoning, depending on the specific situation.

“We have provided guidelines under the Food Safety Programme Manual to prevent any food poisoning incidents. Canteen operators are also expected to adhere to the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, that covers the receipt of raw materials, storage, handling, preparation and serving of food,” she said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Food Science and Technology senior lecturer Dr Noor Azira Abdul Mutalib said food poisoning can result from various causes, but it is often linked to time and temperature abuse.

“When the food is prepared too early and is left at room temperature for a long time, microorganisms may grow and cause the dishes to spoil. Canteen operators may have also used spoilt eggs or do not practise proper food hygiene measures, causing the food to be contaminated.”

Noor Azirah said if the canteen operator fails to meet food safety standards, a Health Ministry officer appointed under the Food Act 1983 may order the premise closed for not more than 14 days.

If the matter is prosecuted in court, the operator faces imprisonment of up to five years, a fine or both.

She said in the event of food poisoning, the schools should inform parents and notify public health authorities about the case, while food vendors should immediately cease operations to prevent the situation from worsening.

“The balance food should be secured for further investigation while the canteen operator is required to cooperate with health authorities in their investigations.”

Noor Azirah said while canteen operators may be offered raw materials at affordable prices, they should make right choices and not buy expired or contaminated ingredients.

“The school management should assign one person to be in charge of the canteen to oversee and monitor food safety and preparation practices,” she added.

Noor Azizah said food vendors must ensure all employees have completed food safety training and received the typhoid vaccination to help curb contamination and the spread of food borne illnesses.

She said while schools have a role in educating students, parents should also teach their children to use their senses of sight, smell and taste before eating food to prevent poisoning.